Google is working on a cleaner UI for Gemini app

Google may be working behind the scenes to tidy up the Gemini app and make it easier for people to find their desired options and features. The search giant may simplify the app's user interface in a future update.

Android Authority performed a teardown of Google app v15.46.36 and spotted some new changes that aren't yet live for the users. The publication was able to trigger the unreleased user interface on their device.

It's been a year since Google introduced its AI-powered chatbot to the public. Gemini is slowly replacing Google Assistant on different platforms, including Android and iPhone. However, it's still a work in progress. Google recently introduced a new memory feature for a more personalized experience and added Gemini to the Android share sheet.

As of now, when you ask questions in the Gemini app, you can long-press a response to display options like Export to Docs, Draft in Gmail, Create public link, Share, and more. You can also tap on the three-dot menu button to modify the response, select text, and see other drafts.

Having multiple lists and menus could make the experience tedious for users. As per the publication, the new Gemini interface consolidates all these options into a single UI. In other words, all options are now part of a single menu, eliminating the guesswork of which option lives where.

You can pull up the menu by long-pressing on the response or through the three-dots menu. Moreover, the updated interface also shows the like and dislike buttons at the top. Currently, these buttons are present at the bottom of the response. The new menu displays the Drafts option at the top, which is presently a part of the three-dot menu. There is no word on when (or if) the new Google Gemini interface will be available to everyone.

Source: Android Authority