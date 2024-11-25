Google Play Store may warn you from downloading low quality apps

There are millions of apps and games available to explore on your Android device. However, not all apps are worth your time, and some may also pose privacy risks by collecting data. While there is Play Protect in place that checks for harmful apps before and after you have installed them. Still, many apps qualify as low quality if haven't been updated in a long time, resulting in fewer active users, or frequent uninstalls because of errors and bugs.

Finding such apps can be a tedious task as you may have to go through the review section to assess their quality. Fortunately, Google may soon add a feature to Play Store that will prevent you from downloading apps that appear to be of low quality.

Folks at Android Authority dug the latest version of the Google Play Store app (version 43.7.19-31) and found evidence of a few warnings for low-quality apps. As per the report, the Play Store will display these warnings if a user is downloading an app that the Play Store finds fits one or all of the below three criteria:

This app is frequently uninstalled compared to similar apps on Play

Play has limited user data about this app

This app has few active users compared to others on Play

These warnings are expected to appear on the app's detail page instead of showing up when you are about to install the app to make an informed decision. It will help users to avoid wasting time, downloading and using the app to understand if the app is worth their time or not.

Additionally, the Play Store was also earlier spotted with a new feature that will let users resume canceled downloads. The feature could be called "Smart Resume," allowing files to be retained for up to 24 hours. So, users will have around a day to resume their canceled downloads. It could come in handy for users who are on mobile data to pause downloads and resume them later when connected to an unlimited Wi-Fi network.