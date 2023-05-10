Google launches Pixel Tablet that doubles up as a Google Home speaker

At Google I/O 2023, the company announced the new Pixel Tabet along with the much-awaited Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a. The Android-powered tablet sports the familiar Pixel design language with a textured aluminum enclosure and a nano-ceramic coating for improved grip.

However, Google has also introduced a Charging Speaker Dock bundled with the device which essentially doubles it up as a Google Home-style smart speaker. Pixel Tablet can magnetically attach to the dock and charge while using its bigger speakers to play audio. Other accessories include a $79 Pixel Tablet Case with a built-in steel ring that can be used to hang it from a hook or incline on a table.

Google Pixel Tablet specifications include the following:

10.95-inch 2560x1600 LCD panel with rounded corners and 500 nits peak brightness

Google Tensor G2 octa-core SoC and Titan M2 security chip

8GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 3.1 storage

Ships with Android 13

27-watt-hour battery that offers video streaming of up to 12 hours

Front camera: 8MP with f/2.0 and 1/4" sensor, 1080p30 video recording

Rear camera: 8MP with f/2.0 and 1/4" sensor, 1080p30 video recording

Quad-speaker audio system with three microphones

Dual-band WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Ultra Wide Band, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1

Power button fingerprint sensor, 4-pin accessory connector

Color options: Porcelain, Hazel, Rose

With its built-in Hub Mode, the Pixel tablet can act as a smart home controller allowing users to see their video doorbell feed, adjust their thermostat, or turn on the living room lights. Google said it has optimized over 50 of its own apps to make better use of the tablet's large display.

Apart from that, Google says that the device will receive at least five years of security updates, adding that these updates might include feature drops and other updates. Pixel Tablet is now available for pre-order from Amazon with a price tag of $499 (128GB) and $599 (256GB). As of now, it's offered in a WiFi-only configuration in multiple regions, including U.S., Canada, U.K., Germany, France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Japan, and Australia. Google says that the device will hit the shelves on June 20.

