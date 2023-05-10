Edge 114 arrives in the Beta Channel with Workspaces and an extra taskbar for your PC

Shortly after releasing Edge 113 in the Stable Channel and Edge 115 in Dev, Microsoft is bringing Edge 114 to insiders in the Beta Channel for the final testing before the public launch next month. The latest release adds two new features: Workspaces (in preview) and a detachable, taskbar-like-looking sidebar.

Edge Workspaces is the feature Microsoft announced several weeks ago. It allows inviting other users to your browsing session and sharing one set of tabs for collaborative work. You can view changes in real-time and see what other people do in the shared workspaces. Currently, Edge Workspaces is in the public preview, and you can learn how to participate using the official documentation.

As for the updated sidebar (spotted earlier in Canary builds), it works just like it sounds. You can remove Edge's sidebar from the main window and fix it on your desktop, creating a weird-looking double-taskbar experience. The sidebar will remain pinned upon switching to other apps or minimizing Edge, and you can use it to access your favorite websites, built-in tools, Bing, etc. To try the updated sidebar, update Edge Beta to version 113 and click a "popout" icon in the bottom-right corner.

Microsoft Edge 113 Beta is now available for download from the official Edge Insider website. Supported platforms include Windows 10 and 11, macOS, Linux, and Android. If you already use Edge Beta, update to the latest release by heading to edge://settings/help or the Menu > Help & Feedback > About Microsoft Edge.