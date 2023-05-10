Google finally unveils Pixel Fold, company's first foldable smartphone

Google Pixel Fold

Google has finally unveiled the Pixel Fold at the Google I/O 2023. The new phone will pave a way for Google to enter the foldable smartphone market.

The Google Pixel Fold looks similar to the Galaxy Fold but is not as tall as Galaxy Z Fold but wider than the Samsung counterpart. The device is powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC with Titan M2 co-processor. It comes with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256 and 512GB UFS 3.1 storage options. The device features a 4821mAh battery and supports up to 30W wired charging as well as Qi wireless charging.

Google Pixel Fold

In terms of camera, the Pixel Fold will come with a 9.5MP f/2.2 outer camera and an 8MP f/2.0 inner camera, both with fixed focus. At the rear, the Pixel Fold will feature a 48MP primary camera, 10.8MP ultra-wide with 121.1-degree FoV and 10.8MP 5x telephoto with Super Res Zoom up to 20x. For connectivity, Google has equipped the Pixel Fold with 5G (mmWave and sub 6), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC and UWB. The device supports dual SIM with a physical nano-SIM slot and an eSIM.

Coming to the highlight of the phone, the Pixel Fold features a 7.6-inch 2208x1840p OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display is covered with protective plastic and supports a peak brightness of 1450nits. The inner front camera sits on the top right of the phone.

Outside the Pixel Fold has a 5.8-inch 2092x1080p OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus and supports a peak brightness of 1550nits. The device has a punch hole in the center for the outer front camera.

Google Pixel Fold

The Google Pixel Fold will be available in two colors; Obsidian and Porcelain. The device is priced at $1,799 and is up for pre-order in the US. Google is also bundling the Pixel Watch if you pre-order the phone right now. The phone will be shipped to customers starting next month.

