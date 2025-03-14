Microsoft releases Edge 135 Beta with new tab page and address bar improvements

Microsoft Edge 135 has arrived in the Beta Channel for the final round of testing before public release in the Stable Channel. Version 135 introduces changes to the new tap page, suggestions in the address bar, improvements to Edge for Business, and more.

Here are the new features:

Fixed various bugs and performance issues, Dev channel updates, feature updates, policy updates, and site compatibility impacting changes. Rework of Work Feed on Edge New Tab Page (NTP) . The Work Feed experience, available on the New Tab Page (NTP) for Commercial users, will have changing and updated functionalities. These changes include renewed focus on productivity and M365 modules. New tab page policies continue to be enforced and not impacted by this updated Work Feed experience. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout.

. The Work Feed experience, available on the New Tab Page (NTP) for Commercial users, will have changing and updated functionalities. These changes include renewed focus on productivity and M365 modules. New tab page policies continue to be enforced and not impacted by this updated Work Feed experience. Note: This feature is a controlled feature rollout. If you don't see this feature, check back as we continue our rollout. New Tab Page trending suggestions in address bar . On the Microsoft Edge New Tab Page, Microsoft Bing trending suggestions appear in the address bar dropdown when users select the address bar. Administrators can control the availability of this feature using the AddressBarTrendingSuggestEnabled policy.

. On the Microsoft Edge New Tab Page, Microsoft Bing trending suggestions appear in the address bar dropdown when users select the address bar. Administrators can control the availability of this feature using the AddressBarTrendingSuggestEnabled policy. Authorized group setting in Microsoft Edge for Business. The authorized group setting ensures that Edge respects the settings for “Printer groups”, “Removable USB device groups”, and “Network share groups” in the Microsoft Purview compliance portal. This change prevents users from bypassing Data Loss Prevention (DLP) protections by using Edge, thereby enhancing security and compliance.

New policies include the following:

AddressBarTrendingSuggestEnabled - Enable Microsoft Bing trending suggestions in the address bar

NewTabPageCompanyLogoBackplateColor - Set the company logo backplate color on the new tab page

PartitionedBlobUrlUsage - Manage Blob URL Partitioning During Fetching and Navigation

WebRtcIPHandlingUrl - WebRTC IP Handling Policy for URL Patterns

In addition, Edge 135 Beta contains all the changes and improvements released in the Dev Channel over the last several weeks:

You can download Microsoft Edge 135 Beta from the official Edge Insider website. Version 135 will be available in the Stable Channel on the week of April 3, 2025.