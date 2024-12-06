Google rolls out Gemini-powered "Help me create" feature for Docs

Google Docs is getting smarter with the introduction of "Help me create," an experimental feature powered by Google's AI technology, Gemini. Currently rolling out as part of Gemini for Google Workspace Alpha, "Help me create" lets you create formatted documents from scratch.

To access "Help me create," go to the "File" menu, select New," and then choose "Help me create." From there, you can specify the type of document you want to create. You can make proposals, project trackers, brainstorm documents, blog posts, press releases, campaign briefs, menus for dinner parties, family newsletters, and vacation itineraries.

By providing additional context, such as the target audience, purpose, and goals of the document, you can further refine the AI-generated templates. Gemini AI can suggest relevant sections, prompts, and even content based on the provided information. For instance, if a user specifies a health blog post focused on "superfoods," Gemini AI might suggest potential recipes, nutritional information, and even ingredient lists.

It's important to remember that AI, including 'Help me create,' is still under development. While it provides helpful prompts and suggestions, it cannot replace human creativity. Users will need to tailor the generated content to align with their unique needs and style.

Currently, the "Help me create" feature is only available on desktop, and it can only be used in new, blank documents. Additionally, Google notes that the AI can't incorporate web search results or content from other Workspace files unless explicitly referenced using the @filename syntax. The feature also cannot generate cover or inline images of people, and it's limited to content extraction from other Workspace files without incorporating their structure or style.

Google’s introduction of "Help me create" is part of its ongoing effort to integrate AI-powered features across its Workspace apps and services. This addition follows recent updates, such as the ability to generate images with Gemini in Google Docs. Other updates include Gemini's integration with Spotify Music and Android share sheet.