Google's Gemini can now play songs from Spotify

Google's Gemini AI chatbot is about to make your music listening experience smoother than ever. With the latest update, Gemini can now directly access and play songs from Spotify on your Android device.

While Gemini has been available for some time, its capabilities have been limited. Now, users can control Spotify directly through Gemini. This means you can avoid app-switching and instead request songs, browse playlists, or search for music based on lyrics, all without leaving the Gemini interface.

The rollout is still in its early stages, with some limitations. Currently, the Spotify extension is only available in English on the main Gemini app. So, voice controls for Spotify won't work on iPhones, Gemini in Messages, or the web version. Additionally, while basic actions like browsing playlists are accessible without a premium subscription, playing specific songs requires a Spotify Premium account.

Setting up the Spotify extension is straightforward. As long as your Spotify account is linked to your Google account, you can simply ask Gemini to perform an action like "play some jazz music" or "search for the new Taylor Swift song." If your accounts aren't connected, Gemini will guide you through the process during the initial setup.

This integration between Gemini and Spotify is Google's second move towards a more unified and voice-controlled user experience. While they already offered similar functionality for YouTube Music within Gemini, Spotify has a larger user base, making this a significant addition.

Via: 9to5google