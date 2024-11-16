You can now generate images for your documents with Gemini in Google Docs

Google has taken another step to integrate AI deeper into its Workspace tools. With the roll-out of new image generation features in Google Docs, users can now use Gemini, powered by the advanced Imagen 3 model, to create custom inline images and cover designs directly within their documents.

The feature lets you craft photo-realistic images, art styles like watercolor, and more by simply describing what you need in text prompts. For example, you can add unique visuals for a marketing pitch, restaurant menu, or résumé. You can even tweak the image's aspect ratio to fit your document better. Here’s how it works:

To add a cover image, switch to Pageless mode via File > Page setup > Pageless or Format > Switch to Pageless format. Then go to Insert > Cover image > Help me create an image. For inline images, navigate to Insert > Image > Help me create an image, describe what you need, select a style, and insert your choice.

Cover images span the full width of pageless documents, while inline images add flexibility for more creative uses like fliers or social media posts.

GIF: Google

The feature began rolling out to Gemini Business, Enterprise, Education, and Education Premium users in rapid-release domains on November 15, with a scheduled release starting December 16. It’s only available for users subscribed to specific premium tiers, so regular Workspace users won’t see it just yet.



Recently, Google Workspace has been rolling out several new updates to improve functionality across its apps. One of the most notable is the expansion of data migration tools for administrators. Now, admins can transfer Microsoft OneDrive files to Google Drive for up to 100 users simultaneously. The process, available via the Admin console, includes mapping users between platforms and allows for delta migrations to update files modified after an initial transfer.

Other updates include improvements to Google Docs and Sheets. Conditional Notifications in Sheets now send alerts based on specific criteria in cells, and voice typing in Docs is expanding to more browsers like Edge and Safari.