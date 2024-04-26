Google Workspace admins can migrate Slack messages to Google Chat using a new tool

Announcing a couple of updates for Google Workspace, Google said that workspace admins and developers can now use a new migration tool from CloudFuze to transfer data from Slack to Google Chat. It is available to all Google Workspace users, but "a separate CloudFuze licensing is required to enable data migrations."

In a blog post, the search giant explained that the integration allows admins to transfer data such as direct messages, channels, channel members, and features associated with messages to Google Chat. The company added that "CloudFuze also imports data while maintaining historical timestamps to ensure users can start using Chat spaces without losing any context."

Google previously announced that developers and admins can import data from other messaging apps to Google Chat with the help of the Google Chat API. They can do so by creating a Chat app and "import mode" chat space.

The company explained that the import mode has advantages over copying source data into regular spaces. For instance, it prevents end users from accessing a space while data import is in progress. Import mode spaces are hidden from end-users to avoid confusion "as a result of viewing an in-progress data import."

Apart from that, Workspace admins can also get notified about application failures related to Google Meet hardware devices. Last month, Google started offering information in the Admin Console about when the Google Meet app fails to load for a device.

The company announced that admins, who usually manage a fleet of Google Meet hardware devices, can opt-in to get notifications through emails or text messages. There is no action required from the end users, it added.

Google said that the functionality is available to all Google Workspace customers with Google Meet hardware devices. It's scheduled for an extended rollout, which may take about six weeks to finish.