Grounded will soon get a major new update that adds a user created Playgrounds mode

Back in July, Microsoft-owned developer Obsidian Entertainment announced plans for a major new update for their survival game Grounded. Today, the first details of those plans were revealed, and they include a new user-created mode called Playgrounds.

Xbox Wire states that the official name for the upcoming Grounded 1.3 update is Make it and Break It. That's appropriate since the update's Playground mode will allow its players to make their own levels, either by using the already established backyard setting or by starting completely from scratch in an empty sandbox level.

The mode will let players create buildings and furniture in the level, along with placing obstacles in the location. It will also let users spawn creatures into their custom backyard. Basically, everything in the level can be moved around, down to single blades of grass, according to the post.

The Grounded team at Obsidian has already been working on a number of different games that have been created within the new Playground mode:

During our preview, we were shown a hand-crafted Colosseum with waves upon waves of enemies to battle, and a sound-based puzzle game where players have to identify critters by the sounds that they make.

Players will also be able to share their Playground creations with other Grounded fans.

In addition to the new mode, the Make it or Break it update will add new challenges to the game's Burgle quests, along with new set pieces for base builders and more. At the moment, there's no word on when the Grounded update will be released. However, we would speculate it would be launched before the end of 2023.

In addition to this big new update for Grounded, Obsidian is working on two major new games for Microsoft: the sci-fi RPG sequel The Outer Worlds 2, and the fantasy RPG Avowed, the latter of which is due for release in 2024.