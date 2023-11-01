Microsoft Store updated for Dev and Canary Insider channels with custom local game installs

Microsoft is rolling out a new version of the Microsoft Store app for members of the Windows Insider Program who are on the Dev and Canary update channels,, with the build number version 22310.xxxx.x. It adds a way for PC gamers to customize the drive and folder that they want to download games from the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft goes into more detail in the Canary blog update:

Customize the install location of your games: When downloading games like Starfield, Halo Infinite, or Forza Motorsport, you will now be able to specify the installation drive. For example, when clicking the install button from Starfield’s page, you’ll be greeted with a new dialog providing you a chance to select a drive. You can change your default drive from the Microsoft Store’s settings page. Also in the settings page, you can specify the folder location of your games within that drive. These settings are synchronized with the Xbox app on PC to ensure a consistent gaming experience.

Game installation options in the Microsoft Store.

It's hard to believe that Microsoft hasn't had this feature in its store app for Windows before now, but at least it's bow available for Insiders to test out. Insiders can also send over any feedback on this new custom game install feature in the Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Microsoft Store.

The Microsoft Store website recently got a user interface refresh that makes it look more like the Store app on Windows 10 and 11. Another recent update has boosted the performance of the Store app in Windows so that it now loads in just a couple of seconds. The big "Moment 4" update for Windows 11 over a month ago also added Instant Games, which lets users play PC games in the store without the need to download them.