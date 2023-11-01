Apple Watch 2024 could get hypertension and sleep apnea tracking among other features

Apple is reportedly adding more health metrics and capabilities to its Apple Watch and Apple AirPods. After the Apple event earlier this week, we are already hearing more updates about the company’s current projects.

According to Bloomberg, the corporation is working on adding sleep apnea and hypertension detectors to its Apple Watch 2024.

The report suggests that Apple is working on a new type of sensor that detects when a person has elevated blood pressure. In the initial models, users won’t be able to receive accurate systolic and diastolic measurements, but the company is working on implementing such a capability in the later models.

Moreover, users would also get a new blood pressure journal to log information about when and what circumstances surrounded these episodes of hypertension.

To monitor sleep apnea, Apple is reportedly developing a system that would track the user’s breathing and sleeping patterns to detect whether the user is experiencing sleep apnea or not. After that, the app will recommend the user to visit their doctor again.

Besides the Apple Watch, the Apple AirPods could be getting unique capabilities too. Bloomberg suggested the AirPods could become over-the-counter hearing aids. Apple is also developing functionalities that allow users to test their hearing.

Moreover, Apple could potentially incorporate artificial intelligence and data from users’ devices for a digital health coaching service. The paid facility would provide users with personalized diet and workout plans.

Lastly, for its Vision Pro headset, Apple is exploring anti-anxiety and workout functionalities.

While Apple seems to be working on new health-related features, it is important to highlight a legal issue surrounding its technologies that resurfaced recently. The case accuses Apple of infringing the patent rights of a medical technology company called Masimo and using the patented technology in their Apple Watch. The case is being reviewed and could lead to a potential ban on imports of certain devices from the Apple Watch series.

Source: Bloomberg