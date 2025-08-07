Here is Microsoft's 'exclusive' 50th Anniversary Windows 11 wallpaper in high resolution

Windows 11's default Bloom wallpaper has a dozen alternative versions. From the default light and dark modes to special versions for Copilot+ PCs, Windows 365, the Windows 365 Link, and more. Earlier this year, the company celebrated its 50th anniversary, and to commemorate this occasion, Microsoft released a special 50th Anniversary Surface Laptop edition with an old-school Microsoft logo and a special version of the Bloom wallpaper.

The 50th Anniversary Bloom wallpaper is a dark variant with some gold sparkles on it (some users on Reddit claim it looks like mold). It is a great-looking background for dark theme fans, especially with OLED and miniLED displays with their deep inky blacks and vivid colors.

The 50th Anniversary Surface Laptop is pretty hard to acquire, but its exclusive wallpaper is now available for everyone to enjoy in its full-resolution glory (click the image to save it in full resolution):

If you want to refresh your desktop with other wallpapers, check out some other cool backgrounds we reported before:

The 50th Anniversary Surface Laptop is not the only exclusive variant. Microsoft recently announced the so-called "Smurface Laptop" that features some cute art on its lid, designed in collaboration with the recent Smurfs movie. The Smurface Laptop is now available on Amazon for the same price as the regular Surface Laptop. Wonder if it has some exclusive wallpapers, perhaps Bloom with a bunch of smurfs on it?