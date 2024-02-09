Here are the new Windows 365 wallpapers from Microsoft

It has been quite a while since we made the last wallpaper post, so here is one to take a break from regular news. Microsoft recently updated the default Windows 365 wallpaper with a new dark and light combo. If you are looking for something fresh yet familiar, check out these two takes on the standard Windows 11 "Bloom" wallpaper.

Windows 365 now has new default wallpapers pic.twitter.com/C6RH1l2BU5 — techosarusrex (@techosarusrex) January 27, 2024

Here is the light variant in its high-resolution glory:

And here is the dark variant, also with plenty of pixels to look good even on the best monitors:

Interestingly, Windows 11 still does not support automatic theme switching, so users are forced to use third-party apps if they want to switch between dark and light modes at sunrise or sunset (or custom hours).

Luckily, there are a few great third-party apps for such purposes. Auto Dark Mode can toggle themes and change wallpapers, and WinDynamicDesktop lets you switch between backgrounds using custom schedules or sunrise/sunset hours.

For those unfamiliar, Windows 365 is Microsoft's cloud service that lets you keep a Windows computer in the cloud and access it from other devices, such as iPads, Macs, and more. Windows 365 is also integrated into Windows 11, and those using the service can switch between their local PCs and Windows 365 like they switch virtual desktops. The upcoming Windows 11 update will also bring several new features and improvements for Windows 365.