Google Meet will now automatically switch to Picture-in-Picture mode when you switch tabs

In an official workspace blog, Google announced that Google Meet will now switch to Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode when the user switches to a different tab. Thanks to this feature, users will be able to check out other websites while still viewing their video call feed in PiP mode.

The best part about this feature is that Google Meet will automatically switch to PiP mode when the user switches tabs, making the feature more intuitive and eliminating the need for manual input, and you would no longer need to click the PiP button. According to Google:

Picture-in-picture mode will now automatically trigger when you switch tabs during a meeting. Previously, you had to manually turn on this feature during a meeting. This simple, yet impactful update, will help ensure your meeting stays visible and accessible if you need to switch tabs to take notes, view meeting related documents, and more.

The Google Meet automatic Picture-in-Picture mode has already started rolling out. However, since it is a gradual rollout, it may take a while to become available to all users. Google says that it may take up to 15 days for the feature to appear for everyone.

The feature will work with all account types, including personal and Workspace accounts. The only requirement is that the user must be using Google Chrome on a desktop. The feature doesn't work on any other web browser or mobile phone.

If you don't like the automatic switch to the PiP mode when switching tabs, you can revert to the old settings. For that, you need to head over to Chrome's URL bar click on the "View site information" button, and then turn off the "Automatic picture-in-picture" option.

Google Meet recently introduced a new feature called "Take notes for me" that makes use of Google AI to transcribe and summarize meetings in real-time, letting users focus on their meetings rather than getting disturbed taking notes manually.