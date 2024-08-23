Android 15 may let you tweak the resolution and rotation of external displays

Google has recently started rolling out the first quarterly platform release of Android 15, dubbed as the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 update, to supported Pixel devices. While the update doesn't introduce any prominent changes, some strings of codes hint at the existence of a new External Display settings page.

Within the Settings app of Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 update, evidence suggests that Android 15 may let you adjust various settings for external displays. The codes indicate that you will be able to tweak settings such as the display resolution and the rotation via this new page.

Here are the codes:



More options

External display is disconnected



Off

On

Display resolution

Rotation

180°

270°

90°

External Display

Standard

Use external display

However, Android warns that changing any of these external display settings may stop or close apps that are currently running. Thanks to folks over at Android Authority, who were able to enable the feature, we now have a preview of the External Display settings page.

The page will appear under Settings > Connected devices and is visible whenever an external display is connected to the phone. There is a "Use external display" toggle that allows you to start or stop mirroring your phone without disconnecting the device from the external display.

The settings page also includes options for "Display resolution" and "Rotation." Tapping on "Display resolution" presents you with different resolution options. Additionally, there is a "More options" section with an "Advanced" drop-down menu, which offers lower resolution settings.

It was recently reported that the Google Pixel 9 series supports display output out of the box. However, it isn't eligible for the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 update. Last year's Pixel 8 series, which supports display output after June's Pixel Feature Drop, supports Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1.