A year into launch, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is being killed off

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League turned out to be Warner Bros.' latest try at making a live service experience, even putting on it the Batman Arkham trilogy maker Rocksteady Studios as primary developer. Following a rough launch earlier this year and an even rougher post-launch experience that failed to entice an audience, the publisher and studio are finally saying goodbye to the cooperative shooter entry at the end of Season 4.

"With Deathstroke joining the roster, the Suicide Squad’s crusade against Brainiac is drawing to an end," writes the development team today in its, possibly final, deep dive blog post. "Season 4 will finish up with Episode 8, which is scheduled to release in January 2025, and that will serve as the last seasonal Episode for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League."

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launched in February 2024 to a less-than-stellar reception from gamers, DC fans, as well as critics. In Neowin's own review of the live-service entry, I found the game to be a hugely repetitive experience that squandered an actually interesting cast of characters and storyline.

While development is coming to a stop, the game will still be playable thanks to servers continuing to be online. The real question is how long. It seems even Rocksteady Studios is aware of the game's limited future for online play and has added offline play as a brand-new feature today.

"Offline mode will allow you to experience content released for the game, including the main story campaign and all seasonal story mission content, without an internet connection," explains the studio. "To access Offline mode, you can either create a new profile by starting from the beginning of the game or create a copy of your existing Online profile, allowing you to jump in with all of your progress."

It appears that no bug fixes or balance updates are planned for the title following the shutdown procedures on January 14, 2025. Interestingly, the in-game microtransactions store will continue to function following the development shutoff.