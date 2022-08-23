Hogwarts Legacy's latest trailer focuses on Dark Arts and Unforgivable Curses

Hogwarts Legacy received a new trailer today at the gamescom 2022 Opening Night Live, offering Harry Potter fans looks at the dark side of magic they will be able to utilize in the open-world RPG.

The gameplay trailer follows an optional companion quest involving Sebastian Sallow, a Slytherin student the player character can befriend. It will be up to the player to embrace or reject the Dark Arts in their adventure. Choosing to learn Unforgivable Curses, which have been teased previously, will be one of the dilemmas presented as the mysteries of the Sallow family unravel.

Looks at some of the more ominous dungeons and enemy mobs players will face were also present on the trailer. These places are probably where the Dark Arts are more useful than the standard magic used by Hogwarts students.

Hogwarts Legacy has a February 10, 2023 launch date currently following the recent delay, coming to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. A Switch version is also coming, but at a later date. Pre-orders will open on August 25, with special editions offering 72 hours of early access.