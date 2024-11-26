Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be MachineGames' longest game yet

The Wolfenstein-maker MachineGames' next project is Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a game that will bring back everyone's favorite archeologist for an original adventure. There's still some time left until the game hits store shelves, but some details have come out regarding the game's length and, strangely enough, its ample use of cutscenes.

In an interview with MinnMax (via PCGamer), Machine Games creative director Axel Torvenius and design director Jens Andersson were recently made to answer 141 "Rapid-Fire Questions" about the game and its development. This is where the game's length came into question.

The question that came to them was, "How long is the campaign?" Torvenius replied, "By far, this is the biggest and longest game that Machine Games have ever done." To a follow-up question that asks how many days the game takes place over, Andersson replies, "a couple of weeks."

The interviewer also asked about how many hours of cutscenes the game has in total. To this, Torvenius replies, saying, "roughly three hours and 45 or 40 minutes, or something along those lines."

As PCGamer points out, HowLongToBeat has 2014's Wolfenstein: The New Order clocked in at 11 and a half hours to beat the main story, which is the longest game MachineGame has produced so far. This means the Indiana Jones title has to be over 12 hours long at least, though maybe much longer if we don't count the hours of cutscenes.

Some other tidbits shared during the rapid-fire interview include confirmation of having no instant-fail stealth segments, a separate difficulty option for puzzles, revisiting previous locations, and that there will be a number of Wilhelm Screams in the campaign, too.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches across Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 9, with a Game Pass drop happening on the same day for subscribers.