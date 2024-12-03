Indiana Jones and the Great Circle system requirements have hefty ray tracing needs

Bethesda and MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is days away from launching, and today, the developer finally released the official PC system requirements for the globetrotting adventure featuring everyone's favorite archeologist.

The released specifications want a lot of horsepower from players' rigs. Even the minimum requirements for playing the game at 1080p 60 FPS want an RTX 2060 Super or equivalent. Plus, the game requires a GPU with any sort of "Hardware Ray Tracing" across all tiers, knocking out a whole range of older-generation graphics cards.

Once the game enters its "Full Ray Tracing Requirements," only the highest-end Nvidia cards remain standing, and that's with a full complement of DLSS upscaling and frame generation solutions.

Here are the full specifications for PC:

PC Requirements Full Ray Tracing Requirements Minimum Recommended Ultra Minimum Recommended Ultra OS 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 Processor Intel Core i7-10700K @ 3.8 GHz or better or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz or better Intel Core i7-12700K @ 3.6 GHz or better or AMD Ryzen 7 7700 @ 3.8 GHz or better Intel Core i7-13900K @ 3.0 GHz or better or AMD Ryzen 7 7900X @ 4.7 GHz or better Intel Core i7-10700K @ 3.8 GHz or better or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 GHz or better Intel Core i7-12700K @ 3.6 GHz or better or AMD Ryzen 7 7700 @ 3.8 GHz or better Intel Core i7-13900K @ 3.0 GHz or better or AMD Ryzen 7 7900X @ 4.7 GHz or better Memory 16 GB RAM 32 GB RAM 32 GB RAM 16 GB RAM 32 GB RAM 32 GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER 8 GB or AMD Radeon RX 6600 8 GB or Intel Arc A580 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080Ti 12 GB or AMD Radeon RX 7700XT 12 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16 GB or AMD Radeon RX 7900XT 20 GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 12GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 16GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 24GB Storage 120GB SSD Raytracing Hardware Ray Tracing Required Preset Low High Ultra Low High Ultra Resolution 1080p 1440p 4K 1080p (Upscaled) 1440p (Upscaled) 4K (Upscaled) Target FPS 60 DLSS 3 Frame Generation & Super Resolution Preset: Quality Frame Generation & Super Resolution Preset: Balanced Frame Generation & Super Resolution Preset: Performance

Over on Xbox Series X|S consoles, the title is slated to be 87GB in size to install. An optional 45GB high-resolution texture pack will be made available for console users as well, which is enabled by default for download on the Series X.

Early access for #IndianaJones and the Great Circle unlocks on December 6 at 00:00 UTC (December 5 at 7pm ET)! https://t.co/R2jqmkNjTY pic.twitter.com/PR9Dv7jf0E — Bethesda (@bethesda) December 2, 2024

Coming in as MachineGames' longest game yet, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches across Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 9, with a Game Pass drop happening on the same day for subscribers. Those who purchase the special edition version of the game will be able to jump in three days early on December 6.