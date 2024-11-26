Mercedes-Benz app is now available on Apple Watch

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a dedicated Apple Watch app, enabling users to interact with their vehicles directly from their wrists and further integrating cars with connected devices.

Previously, Mercedes-Benz offered a mobile app that provided various functions for owners, such as remote locking and unlocking, checking vehicle status, and even sending navigation destinations to the car's infotainment system. However, the new Apple Watch app optimizes these features for on-the-go access.

The new app is accessible on Apple Watches running watchOS 9 or later. It requires the Mercedes-Benz mobile app to be installed on the connected iPhone. The features you'll get on the Apple Watch app depend on the model of your car. Like the mobile app, it is only compatible with Mercedes-Benz models from 2019 onward.

The Apple Watch app offers functionalities like finding your parked car and receiving turn-by-turn navigation right on your watch. This can be particularly useful in unfamiliar areas or when navigating tight parking lots. The app also allows users to remotely lock and unlock their vehicles, a handy feature for quick errands or when you forget your keys.

However, there are questions about the long-term impact and limitations of such technology. While the convenience factor is undeniable, some may wonder if relying on a smartwatch for car functions could pose security risks. For instance, what happens if your Apple Watch is lost or stolen? Does this compromise the security of your vehicle?

Mercedes-Benz has likely implemented security measures within the app, but it's a concern some users may have. Additionally, the app's functionality might be limited compared to the full-fledged mobile app. It's unclear if features like climate control or pre-heating the car will be available on the Apple Watch version.

Despite these potential limitations, the launch of the Mercedes-Benz Apple Watch app represents a growing trend in the automotive industry. As car manufacturers prioritize in-car technology and connectivity, we can expect to see more wearable device integration in the future. This could expand to controlling features like music and climate directly from your wrist.