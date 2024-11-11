Indiana Jones and the Great Circle gameplay trailer shows off 14-minutes of adventuring

Microsoft's next grand first-party release, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, is only a month away from launch. To prepare fans for the globetrotting adventure, today, developer MachineGames gave an extended look at the game, showcasing locations, combat, skills, and much more. Watch the complete 14-minute trailer above.

MachineGames audio director Pete Ward narrates the trailer, revealing that the game begins with Indy stumbling upon an attempt to steal a priceless relic. This ancient artifact turns out to be a part of a much larger mystery, which kicks off an original storyline filled with mysticism that follows a perfectly aligned circle around the globe.

As revealed in the above trailer, Tony Todd, the Final Destination and Venom (Spider-Man 2) actor who passed away recently, seems to be one of the main obstacles in Indy's way.

However, the main villain of the story is Emmerich Voss, who is described as a rival to Indiana, being that he is also an archaeologist. Indy won't be fighting the Nazi forces alone though. As previously revealed, Gina Lombardi is joining the party as an investigative reporter from Italy who is attempting to piece together a puzzle of her own.

Here's how Pete Ward describes the setting and tone of the experience:

"Designed to capture the very essence of Indiana Jones, this game focuses on exploration and resourcefulness. With each adventure, Indy will uncover clues, solve ancient puzzles, and use his iconic gear to navigate perilous environments. Whether you're sneaking through guarded Nazi encampments in disguise, solving intricate puzzles in forgotten tombs, or using your whip to traverse massive chasms, every choice you make helps craft your own Indiana Jones story—one filled with daring risks and legendary rewards."

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches across Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 9, with a Game Pass drop happening on the same day for subscribers.

While official performance information hasn't been revealed just yet, MachineGames has said it wants to run the game at 60fps across both the Xbox Series X and the S. Don't forget that the first-party Xbox game is also coming to Sony's PlayStation platforms sometime in the first half of 2025