Intel launches Core Ultra 200S desktop processors (Arrow Lake) with NPUs for AI performance

Today, Intel announced the new Intel Core Ultra 200S desktop processors (codenamed Arrow Lake-S), which feature built-in AI capabilities. These processors mark the first time Intel has included a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) in a desktop processor.

Leading the lineup of five unlocked processors is the Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285K. These processors boast up to 8 next-generation Performance-cores (P-cores) and up to 16 next-generation Efficient-cores (E-cores), delivering up to 14% better multi-threaded performance compared to the previous generation.

With the integrated Xe GPU, Intel claims up to a 28% improvement in gaming performance compared to competing flagship processors. Intel also highlighted the Core Ultra 200S desktop processors' impressive AI performance, reaching up to 36 platform TOPS.

Another key feature of the new Intel Core Ultra 200S family is a significant reduction in power consumption. Intel reports a power reduction of up to 58% for everyday applications and up to 165W lower system power while gaming.

Other highlights of the Intel Core Ultra 200S series:

The new Intel 800 Series chipset supports up to 24 PCIe 4.0 lanes, up to 8 SATA 3.0 ports, and up to 10 USB 3.2 ports.

New overclocking features offer fine-grained control, allowing adjustments to the top turbo frequency in 16.6 MHz steps for both P-cores and E-cores. A new memory controller supports fast, new XMP and CUDIMM DDR5 memory up to 48GB per DIMM (up to 192GB total), and the Intel Extreme Tuning Utility now includes one-click overclocking enhancements.

The processors come equipped with 20 CPU PCIe 5.0 lanes, 4 CPU PCIe 4.0 lanes, support for 2 integrated Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Intel Killer Wi-Fi supports application priority auto-detection, bandwidth analysis and management, and smart AP selection and switching.

Intel Silicon Security Engine helps preserve data confidentiality and code integrity while maintaining high performance for demanding AI workloads.

Intel Core Ultra 200S series lineup:

Intel Core Ultra 200S desktop processors will be available starting October 24, with retail prices ranging from $294 to $589.