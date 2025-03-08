Intel releases new graphics driver with Rise of the Ronin support and several bug fixes

Intel has released a new WHQL graphics driver for supported processors and graphics cards. You can download version 32.0.101.6647 to get optimizations for Rise of the Ronin, which lands on PC on March 11, 2025. There are also fixes for Cyberlink Power Director, a video editor for Windows and macOS.

Here is the changelog:

Gaming Highlights: Intel Game On Driver support on Intel Arc B-series, A-series Graphics GPUs for: Rise of the Ronin Fixed Issues: Intel Arc B-Series Graphics Products: Cyberlink Power Director may experience tearing and lag in the preview window and exported video. Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Cyberlink Power Director may experience tearing and lag in the preview window and exported video. Intel Core Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Cyberlink Power Director may experience tearing and lag in the preview window and exported video on certain Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Mobile Processors. Intel Core Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Cyberlink Power Director may experience tearing and lag in the preview window and exported video on certain Intel Core Ultra Series 2 Mobile Processors

Intel 32.0.101.6647 WHQL is available on PCs with 64-bit Windows 10 and Windows 11 with the following graphics products from Intel:

Discrete GPUs Integrated GPUs Intel Arc A-Series (Alchemist)

Intel Arc B-Series (Battlemage)

Intel Iris Xe Discrete Graphics (DG1) Intel Core Ultra Series 2 (Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake)

Intel Core Ultra (Meteor Lake)

Intel Core 14th Gen (Raptor Lake Refresh)

Intel Core 13th Gen (Raptor Lake)

Intel Core 12th Gen (Alder Lake)

Intel Core 11th Gen (Tiger Lake)

You can download the driver from the official website here. Full release notes are available here (PDF).