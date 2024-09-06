Intel releases driver 32.0.101.5989 with Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 and more games support

Intel has released a new non-WHQL driver under version 32.0.101.5989. It adds support and optimizations for new games and significantly improves performance in certain titles. The company claims its latest driver can boost FPS up to 19% in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, Deadlock, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

Newly supported games in Intel 32.0.101.5989 include the following:

Intel Arc A-series GPUs Intel Core Ultra CPUs Arena Breakou t: Infinite

Deadlock

NBA 2K25

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown

Thanks to driver optimizations, Intel managed to improve FPS in Deadlock by 17% at 1080p and 13% at 1440p. Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown can deliver up to 19% more FPS at 1080p and 1440p, and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 runs at up to 7% more FPS at 1080p and 8% at 1440p.

There are still some known issues that Intel has to fix in future updates. They include the following:

Intel Arc A-Series Graphics Products: Diablo IV (DX12) may intermittently crash while toggling Ray Tracing settings during gameplay.

Doom Eternal (VK) may exhibit intermittent flickering corruption in the game menu and during gameplay.

Blender may experience application crash while rendering certain benchmark scenes.

Topaz Video AI may experience errors when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements. Intel Core Ultra with built-in Intel Arc GPUs: Enshrouded (VK) may experience an application crash during gameplay.

Diablo IV (DX12) may experience an application crash with ray tracing settings enabled.

Horizon Forbidden West (DX12) may experience color corruption during gameplay.

Fortnite (DX12) game may crash while performing Alt + Tab operations

SPECworkstation3.1 may exhibit system instability while running certain workloads.

CATIA texts may not appear in quality toolbar with HQAO settings Procyon AI may experience an application crash while running benchmark with precision float32.

You can download Intel Arc & Iris Xe Graphics Driver 32.0.101.5989 non-WHQL from the official website. Full release notes are available here (pdf).