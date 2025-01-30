Intel's new GPU driver adds Spider-Man 2, Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and Civ VII support

Intel's driver team has a new release ready for discrete and integrated GPU holders from the company. The non-WHQL release is touting support for three massive games releasing on PC in the next couple of weeks.

Those looking forward to jumping into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from Sony, Warhorse Studios' Kingdom Come: Deliverance II or Sid Meier’s Civilization VII from Firaxis Games will want to update to this driver for optimal performance and stability. Adding to that, the driver team has also managed to gain major performance boosts on F1 24 with this update.

Here are the primary changes:

Gaming Highlights: Intel® Game On Driver support on Intel® Arc™ B-series, A-series Graphics GPUs and Intel® Core™ Ultra with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs for: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Sid Meier’s Civilization VII

Game performance improvements on Intel® Arc™ B-series Graphics GPUs versus Intel® 32.0.101.6259 software driver for: F1® 24 (DX12) Up to 15.1% average FPS uplift at 1080p with High settings Up to 12.1% average FPS uplift at 1440p with High settings

Game performance improvements on Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs versus Intel® 32.0.101.6460 software driver for: F1® 24 (DX12) Up to 12.3% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings

Sid Meier's Civilization VII (DX12) Up to 7.7% average FPS uplift at 1080p with Medium settings



A single issue has been fixed in this release:

Intel® Graphics Software may incorrectly report number of Xe Cores for certain Intel® Arc™ B-Series Graphics Products.

Meanwhile, the known issues are these:

Intel® Arc™ B-Series Graphics Products: F1 24 (DX12) with XeSS FG may exhibit applications crashes Application may crash when dynamically changing XeSS FG settings during gameplay. Recommendation is to toggle XeSS FG settings in the game menu before starting a race. “Alt + Enter” shortcut may change the display mode to fullscreen exclusive, which is not supported in XeSS 2 and may cause the game to crash.

MLPerf may exhibit intermittent errors when running on multi-GPU system configurations. It is recommended to disable integrated GPU as a workaround.

Topaz Labs Photo AI may exhibit corruptions with certain image enhancement operations.

Magix Vegas Pro may exhibit corruptions when using style transfer feature.

Dassault Systèmes CATIA may experience an application crash when using HQAO option.

Cyberlink Power Director may experience tearing and lag in the preview window and exported video.

Adobe Lightroom Classic may experience lower than expected performance. Workaround is to set recommended preferences in the application Under Edit, Preferences, Performance options, choose Graphics Processor as “Custom” Select “Use GPU for Display”, “Use GPU for Image Processing” and “Use GPU for Export” options.

Intel® Arc™ A-Series Graphics Products: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (DX12) may exhibit darker than expected shadows in certain campaign scenarios.

Topaz Gigapixel AI may experience intermittent crash while exporting images.

Adobe After Effects may exhibit flickering in the preview window during playback.

Cyberlink Power Director may experience tearing and lag in the preview window and exported video. Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 1 with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs: PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors while rendering OpenVino test scenarios.

Topaz Video AI may experience corruption when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.

Adobe After Effects may exhibit flickering in the preview window during playback.

Cyberlink Power Director may experience tearing and lag in the preview window and exported video. Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 with built-in Intel® Arc™ GPUs: Adobe Premiere Pro may exhibit corruption in the output video after performing 8K AV1 Encode.

PugetBench for Davinci Resolve Studio V19 may experience errors intermittently with benchmark preset set to Extended.

Davinci Resolve Studio v19.0 may experience errors intermittently while rendering certain AI/ML scenarios.

Topaz Video AI may experience corruption when exporting videos after using some models for video enhancements.

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered (DX12) may experience crash during gameplay with frame generation enabled.

Call of duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (DX11) may experience crash during gameplay.

Adobe After Effects may exhibit flickering in the preview window during playback.

Cyberlink Power Director may experience tearing and lag in the preview window and exported video on certain Intel® Core™ Ultra Series 2 Mobile Processors.

Intel 32.0.101.6557 Non-WHQL and 32.0.101.6262 Non-WHQL releases are now available for download on systems with 64-bit Windows 10 or Windows 11. Full release notes can be found here (PDF).