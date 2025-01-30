Vivaldi 7.1 arrives on iOS with Translate, improved Speed Dial, and more

If you have an iPhone or iPad, you can now download Vivaldi 7.1 from the App Store. Version 7.1 for iOS, released today, introduces several new features powered by Chromium 132.0.6834.110. Here's a breakdown of what's new:

First, Vivaldi Translate, which launched in June 2021 with Vivaldi 4.0, is finally coming to iOS. Vivaldi Translate is built on Lingvanex, a company that offers AI tools for translating text, documents, and speech across more than 100 languages. When you update to 7.1, you'll find the translate icon right next to the reload button.

There's also an improved Speed Dial that features sections for popular sites and those you visit frequently. Speaking of improvements, version 7.1 brings a quicker way to save your favorite sites. Now, in the context menu, there's a new "Add page to..." option, allowing you to save a page to your device home screen, Start Page, Bookmarks, or Reading List.

Before 7.1, the default search engine for Vivaldi on iOS was Bing, but that is changing. According to Vivaldi:

To keep Vivaldi free and independent, we’ve made a small but important update: changing some of our default search engines. These adjustments are part of our efforts to support the ongoing development of the browser. Our partner search engines that generate revenue for us are Startpage, Ecosia, DuckDuckGo, and Qwant. As part of this setup, we also made changes to ensure that ad attribution works correctly. This is needed for us to be paid by our partners.

Vivaldi on iOS now supports sharing tabs to another synced device with a feature called "Send Tab to Device," similar to what's available in 7.1 on Desktop. Other updates include Paste and Go/Search, which lets you navigate or search directly from your clipboard without extra steps.

Custom Zoom Levels make reading on your phone or tablet more comfortable by allowing you to set a preferred zoom level for every page. You can now share links straight from the Address Bar’s context menu without disrupting your workflow.

Sync settings have also improved, letting you rename devices to stay organized. Additionally, Search Suggestion Settings give you more control over how suggestions appear in the Address Bar. You can find out more on the Vivaldi Blog.