Perplexity could be about to drop a big reasoning update for its new assistant

Aravind Srinivas, the founder of Google rival Perplexity, has announced on X (albeit a bit ambiguously) that its Android assistant will provide free access to reasoning if you replace Gemini as the default assistant. Reasoning models, like DeepSeek's R1, ensure that the AI thinks about its answer before giving its response, making the answer more reliable and of better quality.

Prior to making this announcement, Srinivas made another post, explaining that all Perplexity Pro users will get 500 daily DeepSeek R1 queries while free users will get 5 queries. Two hours later, he said that the Perplexity assistant would get reasoning capabilities and would be freely available if the user set it as the default in place of Gemini.

He also points out that these DeepSeek R1 models are hosted in the United States and are not censored like the ones hosted by DeepSeek.

With the advent of reasoning models that can think and plan and do more sophisticated things - we will make the native assistant on the phones (Android to begin with) accomplish tasks more reliably. And the Assistant will be free as long as you switch default from Google/Gemini. https://t.co/v3MtxSM2GP — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) January 30, 2025

The reason the announcement is a bit ambiguous is that he announced limits on R1 queries but then said the assistant would be free and would have reasoning abilities. It remains to be seen if users will actually get unlimited access to reasoning for replacing Gemini or if he means it'll have reasoning with the aforementioned limits.

If Perplexity was able to offer reasoning in an unlimited capacity for those who replace Gemini, it would be a huge development in the AI space. For anyone who has tried DeepSeek, you can see how its answers can be much more detailed than answers provided by non-reasoning models.

Before reasoning finally lands on the assistant, users can try out R1 in the Perplexity app right now by switching to Pro search and selecting R1 specifically. Similar to the DeepSeek app, it steps through its reasoning before giving an answer to the user.