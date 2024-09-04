High-quality render gives us an early look at the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Tab S10 series, alongside the Galaxy S24 FE, sometime next month. Ahead of its release, multiple leaks have already given us various details about the device. Now, a high-quality render of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has emerged, giving us a good look at the design of this high-end Android tablet.

Evan Blass has shared a render of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra on social media platform X, suggesting that the tablet will continue to offer a notch at the top of the display to house the dual-camera setup similar to the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

The rear design also resembles its predecessor, with a plain metal back and a vertical dual camera module. The magnetic connector for the keyboard and accessory attachment also seems unchanged. The render also shows two USB-C ports on either side of the magnetic pins.

Recently, the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Tab S10 Ultra were spotted on the FCC certification website, revealing that the devices will support 45W fast charging. Samsung is also expected to axe the standard Galaxy Tab S10 model from the lineup this year, as the company wants to direct its users to already affordable options such as the Galaxy Tab A and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.

It is anticipated that Samsung may use a MediaTek chipset inside the Galaxy Tab S10+ and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, possibly the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, based on the Geekbench listing of the Galaxy Tab S10+. The Galaxy Tab S10+ is expected to be paired with 12GB of RAM.

Both tablets will run Android 14 out of the box. Based on previous renders of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, the phone will feature a quad-speaker setup powered by AKG. The power and volume buttons will sit on the right side of the tablet, with the S-Pen magnetic charging strip on the back of the device.