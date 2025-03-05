Samsung's affordable Galaxy Buds FE 2 are purportedly in the works

In October 2023, Samsung introduced an affordable version of its Galaxy Buds earphones, named Galaxy Buds FE. At a lower price than standard Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds FE offered good battery backup, solid sound quality, ANC, Ambient Sound, and more.

After two years, we might be getting a successor to the Galaxy Buds FE. According to GalaxyClub, Samsung is currently working on the Galaxy Buds FE 2, which will replace the original Buds FE, whenever it launches.

Earphones with model number SM-R410 were spotted, suggesting that the new pair of budget-friendly earphones are under development along with the associated firmware. Notably, the current Galaxy Buds FE has model number SM-R400N. While no other details have been shared, the Galaxy Buds FE 2 is likely to launch later this year.

The report adds that the development is in full swing and the Galaxy Buds FE 2 might arrive in stores before summer. The original Galaxy Buds FE launched with a price tag of $99.99, and it is speculated that the Galaxy Buds FE 2 might cost the same. The development is in the advanced stage and for now, specification details are still under wraps.

Last year, Samsung launched two earphones—Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. However, there was no affordable option available other than the Galaxy Buds FE. That might change this year with the Galaxy Buds FE 2. Samsung Galaxy Buds FE 2 could retain features such as ANC, and ambient sound, and might get a boost in battery life.

Galaxy Buds FE offered 8.5 hours of playback with earbuds, and 30 hours with a charging case. With ANC, the earphones offered 6 hours of playback with earbuds and 21 hours of battery life with the case.