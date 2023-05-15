Layers of Fear Unreal Engine 5 Steam PC demo is out, with the full game due on June 15

As promised last week, developer Bloober Team has released a demo of their upcoming reboot of its Layers of Fear psychological horror game franchise. The demo is available on Steam for PC gamers only, and it will only be available for download until Monday, May 22 at 6 pm Eastern time (3 pm Pacific time).

The PC Steam demo will give gamers a small glimpse of this new entry in the Layers of Fear franchise. It will also be one of the first games that will be released using Epic's Unreal Engine 5 and its advanced graphical features.

The full game now also has a release date of June 15. Besides the PC, Layers of Fear will be coming to Sony's PlayStation 5 console and Microsoft's Xbox Series S and X consoles. Here's a quick look at the full game's features:

Explore unsettling environments and solve strange puzzles to unveil the narrative at the heart of this first-person psychological horror experience.

Three different stories of craft-obsessed protagonists (The Painter, The Actor and The Writer) which are interwoven to create a truly immersive experience and gripping storyline.

Everything in the Layers of Fear series, including all DLCs, so you can find the answers you want.

New brand-new core mechanics that will be introduced to Layers of Fear and its sequel, as well as additional features, so all the chapters and stories will blend seamlessly.

Rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, Layers of Fear supports Ray Tracing, HDR and 4K resolution to make the visuals as realistic as possible.

The new Lumen system offers the most immersive and visceral horror experience.

A hauntingly beautiful soundtrack by the highly acclaimed and award-winning composer, Arek Reikowski. He has composed a hypnotic score that adds an extra layer of tension to the game and will leave you on the edge of your seat.

There's still no word on what the price for the full game will be.