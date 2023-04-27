Check out the insane Unreal Engine 5 graphics in this Layers of Fear tech trailer

Last week, a small development team called Drama shocked the gaming world with their photo realistic-looking trailer for its upcoming first-person shooterUnrecord. That Unreal Engine 5-based game is still in the early stage of development but another game that uses the same engine is much closer to launch.

Poland-based Bloober Team just released an Unreal Engine 5 tech-themed trailer for its next game, Layers of Fear. The psychological horror game has been described as both a remaster and a sequel to the original Layers of Fear game that was first released in 2016. The trailer shows some incredible-looking environments and lighting effects that border on photorealism.

Bloober Team states:

With the latest engine, we expedited the development process and introduced a host of technical novelties that make this game a spectacular visual treat. The Lumen, Ray Tracing, and Niagara effects helped us create visuals and effects that are beyond words and feel lifelike — see it for yourself in our technical showcase of the newest Layers of Fear.

Aside from Epic's own Fortnite and the movie-based demo The Matrix Awakens, there have been few games released that have been based on Unreal Engine 5, so the new Layers of Fear game will be one of the first to showcase the advanced graphical features of Epic's game engine and tools.

The new Layer of Fear is due out sometime in June for the PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X and S consoles. Bloober Team is also working with Capcom on a remake of Silent Hill 2 that will also use Unreal Engine 5.