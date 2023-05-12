Check out the PC hardware requirements for Layers of Fear before its Steam demo on Monday

We have mentioned before that the upcoming reboot of the horror game franchise Layers of Fear will be one of the first games released to use Unreal Engine 5 and its advanced graphical features. Today, it was announced that a PC demo will be launched via Steam on Monday, May 15.

The announcement on the game's Steam page also came with a brief gameplay trailer showing off more of its graphics. If you are wondering if your gaming rig can handle it, Bloober Team has also posted its PC system requirements.

Minimal Recommended Recommended Ray Tracing Recommended Ray Tracing 4K Performance 1080p - 30FPS 1080p - 60FPS 1080p - 60FPS 2160p - 60FPS Quality Low (TSR Balanced) High (TSR Balanced) High RT (TSR Balanced) High RT (TSR Balanced) CPU Intel Core i5-4690 AMD Ryzen 3 1200 Intel Core i7-8700K AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Intel Core i7-9700K AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Intel Core i7-9700K AMD Ryzen 7 3700X RAM 8 GB 12 GB 16 GB 16 GB Graphics NVIDIA GTX 1060 3GB AMD RX 580 4GB NVIDIA GTX 1070 8GB NVIDIA RTX 2070 8GB AMD RX 6800 XT NVIDIA RTX 380Ti 12GB Storage HHD/SSD - 20GB SSD -20GB SSD M.2 - 20GB SSD M.2 - 20GB OS Windows 10, Build 1909.1350 Windows 10, Build 1909.1350 Windows 10, Build 1909.1350 Windows 10, Build 1909.1350 Other DirectX 12 (12_1) Shader Model 6 DirectX 12 (12_1) Shader Model 6 DirectX 12 (12_1) Shader Model 6 DirectX 12 (12_1) Shader Model 6

*(TSR= Temporal Super Resolution)

Finally you can check out the new cinematic intro for Layers of Fear. The full game is coming out sometime in June for the PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X and S consoles.