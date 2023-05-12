Check out the PC hardware requirements for Layers of Fear before its Steam demo on Monday

We have mentioned before that the upcoming reboot of the horror game franchise Layers of Fear will be one of the first games released to use Unreal Engine 5 and its advanced graphical features. Today, it was announced that a PC demo will be launched via Steam on Monday, May 15.
The announcement on the game's Steam page also came with a brief gameplay trailer showing off more of its graphics. If you are wondering if your gaming rig can handle it, Bloober Team has also posted its PC system requirements.
|Minimal
|Recommended
|Recommended Ray Tracing
|Recommended Ray Tracing 4K
|Performance
|1080p - 30FPS
|1080p - 60FPS
|1080p - 60FPS
|2160p - 60FPS
|Quality
|Low (TSR Balanced)
|High (TSR Balanced)
|High RT (TSR Balanced)
|High RT (TSR Balanced)
|CPU
|
Intel Core i5-4690
AMD Ryzen 3 1200
|
Intel Core i7-8700K
AMD Ryzen 5 3600
|
Intel Core i7-9700K
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
|
Intel Core i7-9700K
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
|RAM
|8 GB
|12 GB
|16 GB
|16 GB
|Graphics
|
NVIDIA GTX 1060 3GB
AMD RX 580 4GB
|NVIDIA GTX 1070 8GB
|
NVIDIA RTX 2070 8GB
AMD RX 6800 XT
|NVIDIA RTX 380Ti 12GB
|Storage
|HHD/SSD - 20GB
|SSD -20GB
|SSD M.2 - 20GB
|SSD M.2 - 20GB
|OS
|Windows 10, Build 1909.1350
|Windows 10, Build 1909.1350
|Windows 10, Build 1909.1350
|Windows 10, Build 1909.1350
|Other
|DirectX 12 (12_1) Shader Model 6
|DirectX 12 (12_1) Shader Model 6
|DirectX 12 (12_1) Shader Model 6
|DirectX 12 (12_1) Shader Model 6
*(TSR= Temporal Super Resolution)
Finally you can check out the new cinematic intro for Layers of Fear. The full game is coming out sometime in June for the PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X and S consoles.
0 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement