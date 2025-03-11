M4 MacBook Air gets a new Radial Sky Blue wallpaper and you can download it from here

Apple recently launched several products, including the mid-range iPhone 16e, M3 iPad Air, A16 iPad, M4 MacBook Air, and M4 Max Mac Studio. Among these, the MacBook Air, not only got an upgraded M4 processor but was also launched at a lower price tag. The device also comes in a new sky-blue color and to complement it, Apple also made a new wallpaper for it, which you can download below.

While the M4 MacBook Air doesn't bring anything new in terms of design, it's just the color that is new. The newly added wallpaper—Radial Sky Blue—joins the existing collection of four Radial wallpapers: Radial Blue, Radial Yellow, Radial Green, and Radial Purple, making it the fifth in the series.

The new wallpaper is currently bundled with the new M4 MacBook Air owners and will be available to all users with the macOS 15.4 update, expected to start rolling out the next month. Fortunately, you don't have to wait for another month to get your hands on it—you can download the Radial Sky Blue wallpaper from below in high quality (courtesy YTECHB).

You need to tap on the wallpaper above and then save it to download it in its highest resolution.

Apple has launched the refreshed M4 MacBook Air in two sizes: 13-inch and 15-inch. Notably, the 13-inch model starts at $999, while the 15-inch model starts at $1,199. Both sizes of the M4 MacBook Air are packed with 16GB of RAM (up to 32GB of unified memory). The new processor also ensures that the MacBook Air can now power two 6K displays with its built-in display.

The webcam has also been upgraded, and it is now a 12MP Center Stage camera, best suited for video calls and online meetings. The camera also supports Desk View which displays you and any app simultaneously.