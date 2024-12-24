Apple may launch M4 MacBook Air models earlier than new iPads and iPhone SE 4

If the latest information is accurate, the M4 chip-powered MacBook Air models could be Apple's first product to launch in the first half of next year. Apple updated the MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini with M4 chipset in October this year, leaving only the MacBook Air models, Mac Studio, and Mac Pro. However, according to Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, the upgraded M4 MacBook Air models may arrive earlier than other Apple products lined up for launch in H1 of 2025.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Gurman noted that Apple is expected to launch the new entry-level iPads (codenamed J481 and J482), the much anticipated iPhone SE 4, new iPad Air, new AirTag 2, and the M4 MacBook Air models in the first half of 2025. But Gurman noted that the M4 MacBook Air may launch ahead of all other devices, including the iPhone SE 4, which is tipped to launch sometime by the end of March 2025.

As I wrote in October, new entry level iPads (J481 and J482) are coming in the spring. iPhone SE, new iPad Air are on the same general timeline. The M4 MacBook Air will be earlier. https://t.co/0tUlePyFRZ — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 23, 2024

While Gurman did not specify a precise launch window, the M4 MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch models may be announced sometime between January and March 2025. There are rumors about an OLED MacBook Air, but that model is not expected to arrive until 2027, contrary to earlier speculation. Speaking of the upgrades, not much has been tipped for the upcoming M4 MacBook Air models. It is anticipated that the device will just receive some minor upgrades such as the M4 chipset, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and some software enhancements.