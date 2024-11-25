Mass Effect director Casey Hudson's new studio shuts down before first project debut

Concept art from unreleased project

At BioWare, Casey Hudson was most known for his director role for the Mass Effect trilogy. After spending nearly two decades at the studio, even returning for a second stint during Anthem development, Hudson left the RPG studio in 2020 saying he wants to rediscover his "creative passion through more personal work."

Only a year later, Hudson established Humanoid Studios, a brand-new game development company based in Canada, with an unannounced project already in development. However, before any game reveals come through, the studio is now shutting down due to lack of funds.

"Earlier today, we informed our staff that Humanoid Origin will be shutting down," says a LinkedIn post from the studio's profile. "Despite efforts to shield the studio from broader challenges in the industry, an unexpected shortfall of funding left us unable to sustain operations."

"In our time together, the team achieved incredible progress, and demonstrated that it's possible to do amazing work while fostering a culture of fun and creativity. We thank them for their talent, courage, and friendship," the message continues. "Thank you to everyone who supported us throughout our journey."

Not much is known about the mysterious game Hudson and his team was building at Humanoid Studios.

The developer's website, which is still up and running at the time of writing, informs viewers that the game would have been a "multi-platform AAA title focused on character-driven narrative in an all-new science fiction universe," being built by a team of industry veterans. It certainly sounded like something Mass Effect fans would have liked. BioWare is currently developing the next chapter in the Mass Effect universe as well, which is being directed by Michael Gamble.