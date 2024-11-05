BioWare says to not expect major news about next Mass Effect for N7 Day this year

N7 Day is the annual celebration of the sci-fi RPG series Mass Effect that happens on November 7. It's named after the designation of the series protagonist Commander Shepard. Franchise developer BioWare usually has something special planned for the Mass Effect community every year for N7 Day, but 2024 may be a bit different.

In a post shared on social media, BioWare revealed that it's planning to have something that's "a little fun" for the community. However, due to the launch of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, its other RPG epic that landed only last week, the N7 celebration "will be quieter" this year.

We hope everyone is enjoying their time in #DragonAge: The Veilguard. It’s only a few days until #N7Day and this year will be quieter because of launch. Be sure to check back then for a little fun, though! — BioWare (@bioware) November 4, 2024

It's not entirely clear what BioWare is teasing here, but during previous years' N7 celebrations, the studio has delivered cryptic hints at the next highly-anticipated Mass Effect experience.

In 2020 it officially announced that "the next chapter of the Mass Effect universe" is in development under a "veteran team". Soon after, a teaser trailer landed that seemingly confirmed the story's return to the Milky Way following the Andromeda escapades, and even the return of popular companion Liara T'soni. Like in previous years, we will have to wait and see what kind of a hidden teaser the studio has in store for fans to uncover.

BioWare has recently confirmed that Dragon Age: The Veilguard development has concluded, with no more story content or DLC being in the pipeline. The next Mass Effect is said to be the EA studio's main focus now. Project Director Michael Gamble also stated recently that the next installment will "maintain the mature tone of the original trilogy."