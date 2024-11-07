Mass Effect TV series in development at Amazon with Fast & Furious writer

Mass Effect fans don't have much information yet about the next gaming project, but they might be able to catch the Normandy and its crew on TV before that lands. According to a new report, Amazon MGM Studios has decided to go ahead with the project after a few years of downtime.

As reported by Variety, the Mass Effect show has Fast & Furious 9 (F9: The Fast Saga) writer Daniel Casey attached to it as writer and executive producer. Meanwhile, the producer behind the recent Borderlands and Uncharted movies, Ari Arad, and Karim Zreik (Daredevil, Jessica Jones) are executive producers too.

From EA's end, the project director behind the next Mass Effect installment, Michael Gamble, is also serving as an executive producer. He recently stated that the next game in the series will continue the mature tone set in the original trilogy. It will be interesting to see what sort of take on the sci-fi universe the TV adaptation will show up with.

Unfortunately, Variety did not have specifics about the show's plot details. Fans will have to wait and see if this will be an original story set in the popular universe or perhaps a retelling of the original trilogy's story beats with the Reapers.

The news of the Amazon series' revival lands on N7 Day, the annual celebration named after the designation of the series protagonist, Commander Shepard. While franchise developer BioWare told fans not to expect anything big for the event this year, the series reveal is certainly something fans can look forward to. After shipping Dragon Age: The Veilguard as its latest RPG, the studio is now fully focused on developing the next Mass Effect game.