Alleged Galaxy S25 Ultra hands-on video shows the device's new design

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S25 series, powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, early next year. Ahead of its official unveiling, alleged dummy units of the Galaxy S25 Ultra recently emerged, showing off the rounded corners and color options. Now, a hands-on video, claimed to be of the Galaxy S25 Ultra is making the rounds of the internet.

The video posted by Redditor (via IceUniverse) shows off a test model or prototype of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The Redditor mistakenly referred the device as Galaxy S24 Ultra, but was later confirmed to be the Galaxy S25 Ultra by reliable tipster IceUniverse.

Another reputable leaker, Chuvn8888, also confirmed that the alleged hands-on video is of the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

https://t.co/zmItVcYCkm

Can confirm this is the real Galaxy S25 Ultra. Big oopsie for OP. — yawn (@chunvn8888) November 26, 2024

The clips highlight what is claimed to be the Galaxy S25 Ultra's updated design. The phone is tipped to feature more rounded corners and a flat design. The camera module has new camera rings, similar to the ones on the Galaxy Z Fold6. The device has a glossy metallic finish and is seemingly running the latest One UI 7 software.

The phone could be rocking one of the expected colors of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The bezels on the front look minimal, which is what has been speculated by multiple leaks. Aside from this, the video doesn't reveal any other information related to specs, etc.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to launch with a price hike. Samsung is anticipated to bump the RAM configurations across the Galaxy S25 series. The Galaxy S25 and S25+ are tipped to feature 12GB RAM from base models, whereas the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to feature 16GB RAM. The flagship series is likely to launch on January 22, 2025, where a fourth Galaxy S25 model, the Galaxy S25 Slim is also expected to make a surprise appearance.