Next Mass Effect's director says it will "maintain the mature tone of the original trilogy"

BioWare's next RPG epic is almost here, with Dragon Age: The Veilguard returning to continue the fantasy world's storyline with another world-ending threat. Some aspects that the game has been in hot water for are its visual design and tone, which have taken a new direction compared to previous games. However, the series is technically known for doing this with each iteration.

However, it looks like BioWare will keep the new Mass Effect it's building closer to its roots. Michael Gamble, long-time Mass Effect producer and director who has worked on the original trilogy, Andromeda, and the Trilogy's Legendary Edition release, gave his input on some fan questions regarding the next entry.

"Regarding tone questions: Mass Effect will maintain the mature tone of the original Trilogy," said Gamble on an X post, adding that "Mass Effect is photorealistic and will be as long as I'm running it."

Gamble is currently the project director behind the next Mass Effect experience, which has only received a few teasers from BioWare so far. "Both are from the studio, but Mass Effect is Mass Effect," continues Gamble. "How you bring a Sci Fi RPG to life is different than other genres or IPs...and has to have different kinds of love."

It was 2020 when BioWare first teased the next Mass Effect it was building alongside Dragon Age. The short video revealed that the story would follow in the aftermath of Mass Effect 3 instead of Mass Effect: Andromeda, even showing off a dead Reaper and Liara T' Soni. Another short teaser landed last year during Mass Effect/N7 Day, showcasing a new character wearing a helmet and a coat with an N7 logo on the front.

The next N7 Day is slated to happen on November 7, and that may be where BioWare finally drops some additional details on this mysterious Mass Effect continuation.