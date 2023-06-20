Microsoft adds images and other data types to Pivot Tables in Excel for Insiders

Microsoft is testing a new feature for its Excel spreadsheet program that should make using, and even looking at, rows of tables easier and more exciting. Microsoft 365 Insider members can now experiment with adding images and other content inside Pivot Tables with the latest Insider Excel release.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

While data types and in-cell images are a powerful part of modern Excel, PivotTables have only been able to use a text description of these modern content types. Now, the images and data types come intact to your PivotTable rows and columns. They also include the same interactions you have in your source data (image cards, data type icons, data type cards, and so on).

As you can see in the example above, users can now insert the image of a desk, a chair, or other furniture in a pivot table that references those products. They can even identify which countries bought them by putting in the national flag for each nation listed.

Microsoft suggests this new pivot table addition for Excel could be used in a variety of ways, including "product sales summaries, portfolios, sports teams’ analysis, or even artwork or hobby collections."

Microsoft 365 Insiders can try out the new image feature in Excel pivot tables if they have the Windows version 2307 (Build 16609.20000) or late or the Mac version 16.74 (Build 23060401) or later.

Microsoft has been adding some new features to Excel in recent months. One of them is Excel Labs, an experimental add-in that throws in generative AI features in the spreadsheet. Earlier today, game developer CCP Games revealed a new and free Excel add-in for its space-based MMO EVE Online. It worked with Microsoft to develop the add-in that can help players of EVE Online track their in-game stats and properties without the use of third-party add-ons.