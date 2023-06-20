EVE Online worked with Microsoft on a new free Excel add-in to help players track game stats

EVE Online is one of the longest-running MMO PC games. Developer CCP Games launched it 20 years ago in 2003, and since then the space-based MMO has become known for its occasional massive in-game battles that sometimes feature over 12,000 ships online on one server.

However, EVE Online is also well known for its complex in-game economy. Players can join or form corporations that include one player as its CEO, and other players assume other executive positions. These corporations conduct business in the game by trading, mining in-game resources, and even by running piracy operations. Corporations can also wage full-scale wars with each other in the game.

With such a vast economy, it makes sense to use a spreadsheet like Microsoft's Excel to keep track of everything. Today, CCP Games announced an official Excel add-in that was made in collaboration with Microsoft's Excel team to specifically address player needs in EVE Online.

CCP Games stated:

By accessing in-game data fluidly and seamlessly integrating with Excel, this powerful add-in enhances decision-making and ensures accessibility for everyone, without requiring any programming knowledge. With this tool in their arsenal, players can arm themselves with the information and knowledge to manage frontline warfare, maximize their profits, and achieve interstellar domination.

Some of the features in the official EVE Online Excel add-in that will support specific types of players include:

Manufacturers: Enhance production efficiency, identify profit margins, and uncover business opportunities.

Miners: Make informed decisions about mining operations and optimize profits by calculating the value of mined asteroids.

Haulers: Streamline cargo volume determination, assess cargo value, and maximize transportation profits.

Enforcers: Keep track of bounties, mission rewards, and hourly earnings to identify the most lucrative activities.

Explorers: Track earnings, item collection, and progression in the vast universe of New Eden.

PvP Combatants: Monitor kills, losses, loot value, ship usage, and the outcomes of encounters.

Corporation Leaders: Gain essential insights into member activity, roles, finances, and standings.

All Players: Understand in-game actions and track progress over time with an aggregate overview of all character assets.

Catherine Pidgeon, the head of Microsoft's Excel team, stated:

With the add-in, the EVE Online player base can seamlessly export and manage data without third-party tools. Through this collaboration, we’re excited to see how players of EVE Online of all skill levels can use Excel to streamline data management and take their in-game experience to new heights.

The EVE Online add-in is available for Excel desktop and web users for free in the Microsoft Store. Desktop users can get it by just clicking on the “Insert” tab in Excel, then click on the “Get Add-ins" button, where they should find the EVE Online add-on. Web users can simply type “excel.new” into the address bar to find the add-in.