Microsoft announces a Surface event for September 21

Microsoft traditionally holds a hardware event in the second half of a year, where it unveils new Surface computers and accessories. This year is no exception—Microsoft's special Surface presentation is officially coming on September 21, 2023.

Microsoft has sent out invites for this year's presentation in New York. Although there is no official information about what devices Microsoft plans to unveil, rumors claim the company will announce the next generation of its most powerful laptop, the Surface Laptop Studio. The current model features 11th-generation Intel processors with an NVIDIA RTX GPU, which could benefit greatly from a more recent processor and graphics card.

Another device reportedly coming next month is the Surface Go "4." This budget-friendly tablet will feature a much more affordable price tag than the company's most expensive laptop. According to the latest leaks, customers can expect the Surface Go "4" with Intel's budget-friendly N200 processor.

Finally, look out for the third-generation Surface Laptop Go, another entry-level computer from Microsoft. This one should get a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 with more RAM and a bigger SSD. Other parts of the laptop will allegedly remain unchanged.

Interestingly, there is no information out there about the next-generation Surface Pro or Surface Laptop, Microsoft's most popular and successful computers. Last year, Microsoft unveiled the Surface Pro 9, the Surface Laptop 5, and the Surface Studio 2+ during its October event.

Besides launching new Surface computers and accessories, Microsoft might use the opportunity to unveil new features coming soon to Windows 11. We know that the operating system is on track to receive another major feature update, version 23H2, and the upcoming event might shed some light on the release date and other aspects.

Neowin will be covering the event in all detail, so stay tuned for details, photos, spec comparisons, and other information about the upcoming hardware.