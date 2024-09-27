Surface Laptop Studio and Studio 2 get new firmware with Battery Protection improvements

The September 2024 firmware update is now available for the original and second-generation Surface Laptop Studio. This month's update focuses on improving charging-related things like the improperly working Battery Limit feature, fixes for the Battery Protection Mode, Smart Charging, and more.

Here is the changelog for the original Surface Laptop Studio:

The following update is available for Surface Laptop Studio devices running Windows 10 September 2022 Update, Version 22H2, or greater. Resolves the issue that was preventing the Battery Limit setting to function as expected.

Enhances the Battery Protection Mode feature by activating protection only when necessary, which helps extend the battery's lifespan and maintain its health.

Fixes an issue that caused Smart Charging to take longer than expected to activate.

The changelog for the Surface Laptop Studio 2 is the same except for another fix that improves the response time when waking up the computer from sleep:

Improves device wake-up experience with faster response time.

Here is extra information about the release:

Supported Configurations Surface Laptop Studio

Surface Laptop Studio 2 Supported Windows Versions Windows 10 version 22H2 and newer

Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer Update Size 1.7 GB (Surface Laptop Studio 2)

1.4 GB (Surface Laptop Studio) Additional Steps The update does not require extra steps Known Issues The update does not contain any known issues

You can download the latest Surface firmware update from Windows Update in the Settings app. Alternatively, head to the official Surface Support website to download manual install packages for the Surface Laptop Studio here and the Surface Laptop Studio 2 here. Surface firmware updates are non-uninstallable, so back up important data before downloading and installing the latest release.

The original Surface Laptop Studio is supported until October 5, 2027. Its successor, the Surface Laptop Studio 2, will reach the end of its support cycle on October 3, 2029.