Windows 11 23H2 Dev Build 25163 adds Taskbar Overflow, fixes File Explorer memory leak, more

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 Insider build 25163 to the Dev Channel. This is the Sun Valley 3 (Windows 11 23H2) development for Windows Insiders, which will eventually become the version that is released in 2023. The new builds brings a new Taskbar feature called Taskbar Overflow, and much more. The full changelog is given below:

What’s new

Taskbar Overflow

We’re reintroducing taskbar overflow, with a newly designed experience for Windows 11. This taskbar experience has been thoughtfully crafted to offer you a more productive switching and launching experience when space is constrained. Your taskbar will automatically transition into this new overflow state when it has hit its maximum capacity. In this state, taskbar will offer an entry point to an overflow menu that allows you to view all your overflowed apps in one space.

Taskbar will offer an entry point to an overflow menu that allows you to view all your overflowed apps in one space.

The overflow menu will contain many of the current taskbar behaviors users are familiar with, such as supporting pinned apps, jump list, and extended UI. After invoking overflow, the menu will quietly dismiss once you click outside of it or navigate to an application.

FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Desktop Environment > Taskbar.

Improved nearby sharing

The discovery of devices under nearby share when sharing a local file from the desktop, File Explorer, Photos, Snipping Tool, Xbox, and other apps that use the built-in Windows share window has been enhanced by using UDP (Network needs to be set to private) along with Bluetooth to discover nearby devices. You will now be able to discover and share to more devices including desktop PCs.

You can now discover and share to more devices with nearby sharing via the built-in Windows share window.

FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Files, Folders, and Online Storage > File sharing.

Share local files to OneDrive

When sharing a local file from the desktop, File Explorer, Photos, Snipping Tool, Xbox, and other apps that use the built-in Windows share window, you can choose OneDrive as a target to directly upload the file to OneDrive and share it further along with access control options. All this can be done right from sharing local files in File Explorer without any context switches or opening the OneDrive app.

You can choose OneDrive as a target to directly upload the file to OneDrive via the built-in Windows share window.

(Please note this feature is currently only available for Microsoft accounts. A user will need to switch to their Microsoft account via the top right profile icon in the share window if logged in via AAD. AAD support will be added in a future update.)

FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Files, Folders, and Online Storage > File sharing.

Fixes

[File Explorer]

Fixed an explorer.exe crash when dragging tabs around.

Did some work to fix a memory leak when using tabs with File Explorer.

Fixed an issue where the preview thumbnail for File Explorer in the taskbar, ALT + Tab, and Task View might show the title of an adjacent tab and not the currently selected one.

If “Show all folders” is enabled, the dividers in File Explorer’s navigation pane should no longer show. With this change, it should also address the issues where dividers were unexpectedly showing in some other folder pickers.

Fixed an issue where Narrator wasn’t reading out the titles of tabs as focus moved through them.

Fixed an issue where a closed tab might appear again in File Explorer after you dragged File Explorer across your monitors.

Fixed an issue where the tab row might unexpectedly expand vertically, covering the command bar contents.

Removable drives should no longer unexpectedly be displayed in a section by themselves in the navigation pane, which was breaking up the section with This PC and Network.

Fixed an issue where the add new tab button wasn’t clearly visible when using Aquatic or Desert contrast themes.

The add new tab button shouldn’t overlap with the minimize button in the title bar when using text scaling with a lot of tabs open anymore.

[Taskbar]

Fixed a rare explorer.exe crash that could happen while on a Microsoft Teams call, related to sharing windows from the taskbar.

[Settings]

Made a change to help fix an issue where using Windows Spotlight on the desktop might revert to a solid color background.

Improved the padding around the uninstall button when using Apps > Installed Apps in grid view.

Fixed a couple issues that could lead to Quick Settings crashing on launch.

[Input]

Fixed an issue which was leading to certain apps freezing after a copy action if Suggested Actions was enabled.

[Other]

Fixed a high hitting crash impacting suggested actions reliability.

NOTE: Some fixes noted here in Insider Preview builds from the Dev Channel may make their way into the servicing updates for the released version of Windows 11.