Here are all the new features coming to the Windows 11 2022 Update... next month

Although Windows 11 2022 Update (known as version 22H2 up until today) is now rolling out with lots of new features, that's not everything that Microsoft has in store for this update. In fact, the Redmond tech firm has also confirmed that a bunch of other capabilities are coming next month too. These functionalities have already been available to Insiders on various builds in the past few months.

First up, we have tabbed File Explorer which we have extensively covered on Neowin before. The UI enhancement was already confirmed for Windows 11 back in April, but now, Microsoft has confirmed a relatively more concrete time frame. Tabbed File Explorer does exactly what it says on the tin, it offers you a tabbed interface similar to a browser like Microsoft Edge. We do think that there's lots of room for improvement, but then again, it's the first iteration. Alongside this, Microsoft has touted a revamped homepage which also shows you personalized suggestions for files synced through Microsoft 365.

Additionally, Microsoft has confirmed that it is revamping the Photos app on Windows 11 which will introduce a new photo management experience to streamline and simplify the overall process, along with easier backups to OneDrive and "Memories". This redesign is something Microsoft confirmed back in September 2021.

There are other smaller changes in tow too. These include Suggested Actions (made available to Insiders in May), Taskbar Overflow (July), and the ability to share content to more devices using improved nearby sharing (July).

All of these features will be made available as a preview release in October through an optional, non-security update. This will be followed by a general release through a security update in November 2022.

Are there any capabilities that you are looking forward to? Let us know in the comments section below!