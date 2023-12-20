Microsoft adds Intel but skips new AMD CPUs on Windows 11 official supported processor list

At the end of November, Microsoft updated the list of supported Intel and AMD processors that are compatible with Windows 11. The list now includes chips that will run the newest generally available Windows client version, Windows 11 23H2 (also called the Windows 11 2023 update).

The company has included several new Intel processor models, both from desktop and mobile lineups. You can find the details about that in our dedicated article.

However, Microsoft has made no changes to the AMD list. While it can be argued that no new AMD processor has been publicly available since the last update back in July-August, it is still surprising considering that Microsoft added several newly released Intel CPUs from the Meteor Lake lineup that were announced a week after AMD unveiled its Ryzen 8040 and 8050 series. Much like Meteor Lake, these new Ryzen APUs also feature Neural Processing Units (NPUs), which are dedicated AI hardware processors meant for accelerating AI-based tasks and the upcoming next-gen Windows.

Hence, this also means that Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, which is AMD's first mobile processor with the 3D V-cache, is still not on the list, even though there are systems out there with this chip, and yet, Intel unannounced parts like the Core i9-14900HX, Core i7-14700HX and i7-14650HX, are already on the list.

What's even more surprising, perhaps, is that the AMD list mentions the Ryzen 3 5380U despite the lack of acknowledgment from AMD about such a part existing, and yet processors that have been announced are yet to appear. A likely explanation for this could be that the certification procedure for eligibility has not yet been completed for these parts.

Moving on from x86 to Arm, the Qualcomm list of Windows 11-compatible processors also remains unchanged.