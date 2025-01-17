Microsoft begins force-updating users to Windows 11 version 24H2

Windows 11 version 24H2 is already a few months old (it was initially released on October 1, 2024), and Microsoft is now confident enough to ramp up the scale of the rollout. According to a newly published message in the official documentation, Microsoft is now force-upgrading eligible devices from Windows 11 version 22H2 and 23H2 to version 24H2.

Microsoft says it has reached "a new stage in the phased rollout," and it is now ready to update more users to the latest release automatically. Until now, Windows 11 version 24H2 was an optional update available on systems unaffected by the update's pretty long list of known issues and bugs.

It is worth noting that the forced update only applies to "regular users" with Windows 11 versions 22H2 and 23H2. Managed devices will not be updated unless their IT admins decide to do so. Also, Microsoft reminded users that they can specify the time for restart to apply the update or postpone it altogether if moving to version 24H2 is not currently possible. Finally, if your system has no upgrade blocks in place, you should be able to get the update from Windows Update manually by clicking the "Check for updates" button.

We have reached a new stage in the phased rollout of version 24H2. Eligible devices running Home and Pro editions of Windows 11, versions 23H3 [sic] and 22H2 will be gradually updated to version 24H2. This automatic update targets only devices that are not managed by IT departments. Users can choose the time to restart their device or postpone the update. If you don’t want to wait for the automatic update, check if the update is available to you. Select Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates. If your device is ready for the update, you’ll see the option to Download and install version 24H2.

Note that the change does not apply to Copilot+ PCs that ship with Windows 11 version 24H2 out of the box. However, some of the new AI-powered experiences, such as Recall and Click To Do, remain available only to Windows Insiders. Microsoft will announce its rollout separately in the future.

Despite the public availability, Windows 11 version 24H2 still has plenty of upgrade blocks. Microsoft is still working on resolving issues with Auto HDR, audio bugs, games hanging, blue screens of death on certain ASUS devices, apps freezing when the camera is in use, bugs with wallpaper apps, and many more. Some of those issues remain unresolved since October 1, 2024. Luckily, PCs affected by those bugs will not be auto-upgraded to Windows 11 version 24H2.

