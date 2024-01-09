Windows 11 Patch Tuesday update (KB5034123) is here for 23H2 and 22H2

Microsoft has released its Patch Tuesday update for Windows 11 23H2 and 22H2 (KB5034123). It's the same KB update for both versions of Windows but depending on which version you have, you'll land on a different Build number, either 22621.3007 or 22631.3007.
The release notes for this update are as follows:
Highlights
-
This update addresses security issues for your Windows operating system.
Improvements
Note: To view the list of addressed issues, click or tap the OS name to expand the collapsible section.
Windows 11, version 23H2
Important: Use EKB KB5027397 to update to Windows 11, version 23H2.
This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include:
-
This build includes all the improvements in Windows 11, version 22H2.
-
No additional issues are documented for this release.
Windows 11, version 22H2
This security update includes improvements that were a part of update KB5033375 (released December 12, 2023). When you install this KB:
-
This update addresses an issue that causes your device to shut down after 60 seconds. This occurs when you use a smart card to authenticate on a remote system.
-
This update addresses an issue that affects the display of a smart card icon. The icon does not appear when you sign in. This occurs when there are multiple certificates on the smart card.
-
This update addresses a known issue that might affect some Wi-Fi adapters. They might not connect to some networks. This might occur after you install KB5032288 or KB5033375. This issue is more likely to occur if the Wi-Fi networks use 802.1x to authenticate. It is not likely that home networks will have this issue.
If you installed earlier updates, only the new updates contained in this package will be downloaded and installed on your device.
For more information about security vulnerabilities, please refer to the Security Update Guide website and the January 2024 Security Updates.
Windows 11 servicing stack update - 22621.2567 and 22631.2567
This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.
Known issues in this update
|
Applies to
|
Symptom
|
Workaround
|
IT admins
|
Using the FixedDrivesEncryptionType or SystemDrivesEncryptionType policy settings in the BitLocker configuration service provider (CSP) node in mobile device management (MDM) apps might incorrectly show a 65000 error in the "Require Device Encryption" setting for some devices in your environment. Affected environments are those with the “Enforce drive encryption type on operating system drives” or "Enforce drive encryption on fixed drives" policies set to enabled and selecting either "full encryption" or "used space only". Microsoft Intune is affected by this issue but third-party MDMs might also pe affected.
Important This issue is a reporting issue only and does not affect drive encryption or the reporting of other issues on the device, including other BitLocker issues.
|
To mitigate this issue in Microsoft Intune, you can set the “Enforce drive encryption type on operating system drives” or "Enforce drive encryption on fixed drives" policies to not configured.
We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.
|
All users
|
Windows devices using more than one (1) monitor might experience issues with desktop icons moving unexpectedly between monitors or other icon alignment issues when attempting to use Copilot in Windows (in preview).
|
To prevent users from encountering this issue, Copilot in Windows (in preview) might not be available on devices that have been used or are currently being used in a multimonitor configuration.
We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.
|
All users
|
The color font format for COLRv1 does not render properly. This format enables Windows to display emoji with a 3D-like appearance.
|
We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.
This update should arrive automatically through Windows update but if you need to download it for an offline installation, you can get it from the Microsoft Catalog.
